ORG Partners LLC Invests $366,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.28. 2,037,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $435.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.03.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

