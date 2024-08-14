ORG Partners LLC Invests $436,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,144,000 after purchasing an additional 312,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. 851,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,279. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

