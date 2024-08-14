ORG Partners LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 61,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.
Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
TFPN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,222. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.
Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Company Profile
