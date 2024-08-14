ORG Partners LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 61,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TFPN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,222. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Get Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF alerts:

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (TFPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth and preservation through a dynamic allocation between derivatives linked to various asset classes and long-short equity positions. The actively managed fund utilizes a trend-following strategy called the Chesapeake Program.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.