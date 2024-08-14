ORG Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,361 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,732,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,606,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,873. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

