ORG Partners LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 160.2% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:TDV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,505 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

