ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.98. 398,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.64. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $286.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

