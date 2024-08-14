ORG Partners LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,793.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,401. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

