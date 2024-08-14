ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 486.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.65. 4,780,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,880. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

