ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.06. The stock had a trading volume of 818,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,623. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

