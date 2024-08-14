Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

CAFG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

