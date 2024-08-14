Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

PCRX opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $577.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.