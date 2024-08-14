Pacira BioSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,984 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 322% compared to the average volume of 1,182 put options.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. abrdn plc increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,557 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

