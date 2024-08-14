PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PACS Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PACS Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PACS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,111. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACS Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

