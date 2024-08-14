PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) PT Raised to $41.00

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PACS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

PACS Group Trading Up 18.8 %

PACS Group stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. PACS Group has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

