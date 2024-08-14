Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

PGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 6.44. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

In other news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,499 shares of company stock worth $565,108. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth $12,686,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

