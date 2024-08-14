Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 195,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,137,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Specifically, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $184,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 288,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $565,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $886.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 6.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 763,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

