Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

In related news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $184,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 288,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,223.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $565,108 in the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

