Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Heather A. Planishek Sells 20,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at $18,507,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,715,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,705,016. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 258.27, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

