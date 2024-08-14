Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 8%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 102,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 104,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Pan Global Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

