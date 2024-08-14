PancakeSwap Price Up 8.6% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $381.14 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00002710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 383,429,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,661,685 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

