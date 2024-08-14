PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $50.79, but opened at $52.83. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. PAR Technology shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 62,362 shares trading hands.
PAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
