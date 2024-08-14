PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $50.79, but opened at $52.83. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. PAR Technology shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 62,362 shares trading hands.

PAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after buying an additional 1,068,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,232 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 901,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 889,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.