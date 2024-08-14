Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 63,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 646,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $581.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

