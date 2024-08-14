Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 9,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.62.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
