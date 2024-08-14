PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 8.4% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after purchasing an additional 237,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $241.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,743. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

