Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte Sells 11,882 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 575,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,003. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

