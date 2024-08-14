PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Tops $1.00

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $758.08 million and $34.83 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 758,343,987 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 748,821,198.567892. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00045647 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $31,719,776.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

