PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 198,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.91. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

