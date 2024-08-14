Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (PDCC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on August 30th

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Pearl Diver Credit Stock Performance

Shares of Pearl Diver Credit stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597. Pearl Diver Credit has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

