PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 3rd

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 770,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,018. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $740.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $142,920. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.