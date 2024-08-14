PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 336,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,454. The stock has a market cap of $457.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. Raymond James downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

