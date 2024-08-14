PepGen Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepGen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

PEPG has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of PepGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.74. PepGen has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PepGen by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PepGen by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepGen news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $168,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,182 shares of company stock worth $844,269. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

