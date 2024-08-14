Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Perficient

Perficient Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Perficient

PRFT opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $244,380,000 after buying an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Perficient by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404,154 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $78,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 952,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.