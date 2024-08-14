Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) vs. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Financial Survey

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Permian Resources and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 2 13 1 2.94 Matador Resources 0 1 12 0 2.92

Permian Resources currently has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 37.12%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $78.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.51%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Permian Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $3.12 billion 3.62 $476.31 million $1.10 13.35 Matador Resources $3.24 billion 2.14 $846.07 million $7.30 7.62

This table compares Permian Resources and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Permian Resources pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.37, indicating that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 15.62% 11.91% 7.45% Matador Resources 29.01% 21.12% 11.58%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Permian Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company sells natural gas to unaffiliated independent marketing companies and unaffiliated midstream companies. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

