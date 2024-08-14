Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc cut its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $51,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $406,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $5,701,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,727,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $10.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Perpetua Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.