PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PetMed Express stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.73. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. On average, analysts predict that PetMed Express will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PETS

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.