PGGM Investments Buys 12,094 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Express were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.62. 2,131,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,281. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.48 and its 200-day moving average is $228.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

