PGGM Investments Buys New Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,133,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,225,000. Agree Realty comprises approximately 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned about 1.13% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,124,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,714,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. 1,059,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

