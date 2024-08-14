PGGM Investments Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after buying an additional 695,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after buying an additional 83,037 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 10,084,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,348,282. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

