PGGM Investments Has $150.03 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 159.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,126 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 2.2% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.00% of Sun Communities worth $150,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.90. 710,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,229. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $137.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.