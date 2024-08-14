PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $220,853,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $88,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 395,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.34. 732,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

