PGGM Investments Purchases 1,508 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

STLD stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,879. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

