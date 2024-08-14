PGGM Investments Purchases 2,635 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ventas were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. 2,427,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,863 shares of company stock worth $3,682,554 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

