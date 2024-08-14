PGGM Investments Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,131 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.1 %

CMG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,389,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

