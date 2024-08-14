PGGM Investments Sells 27,350 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pentair were worth $23,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,345. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

