PGGM Investments Sells 3,084 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Gartner worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at $577,228,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $478.59. The company had a trading volume of 491,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $509.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

