PGGM Investments Sells 5,865 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.12% of Amdocs worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. 427,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

