PGGM Investments Sells 7,199 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.22. The stock had a trading volume of 369,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,021. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.21 and its 200 day moving average is $350.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

