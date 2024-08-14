PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.8 %

DoorDash stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.93. 3,127,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,490. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.53, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,187 shares of company stock worth $57,611,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

