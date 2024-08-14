PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,411,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,370,107 shares.The stock last traded at $49.58 and had previously closed at $49.56.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.