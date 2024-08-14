Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $12.17 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $712.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 104,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $17,499,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

